CTET 2018 Result Announced; Only 17% Qualify In Primary School Category

CTET 2018 Result: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CTET 2018 result. The result is available on the official CTET website and also on the official CBSE result portal. Candidates who appeared for the CTET exam can check their result using their roll numbers. CTET or Central Teacher Eligibility Test is a qualifying criterion for teachers who wish to be recruited as teachers for primary and upper primary classes. CTET 2018 exam was conducted after a gap of two years.

As per the data provided by CBSE to NDTV, 1,78,273 out of 10,73,545 candidates have qualified for Primary School Teacher and 1,26,968 out of 8,78,425 candidates have qualified for Middle School Teacher. The pass percentage in CTET for Primary School category is 17 per cent and for Middle School category is 15 per cent.

CTET 2018 Result: How to check?

Step one: Go to official CTET 2018 website: www.ctet.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can directly go to CBSE results portal at www.cbseresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: A new window will open. Enter your roll number in the space provided.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

The CTET 2018 exam was conducted on December 9, 2018 and more than 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. The exam was held at 2144 centres in 92 cities nationwide.

The answer key for the CTET 2018 exam was released on December 28, 2018. CBSE had also invited objections on the provisional answer key. The final result has been released after resolving the objections received. Candidates who have qualified CTET 2018 will be able to apply for Teacher Recruitment for primary and upper primary levels.

