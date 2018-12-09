Over 16 Lakh Appear For The 'Largest Ever' Central Teacher Eligibility Test

CTET 2018 Review, Answer Key, Result, Other Details

As many as 16,91,088 teaching job aspirants took the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today. While describing it as the ‘largest ever' CTET, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), said it has successfully conducted the exam at 2144 centres in 92 cities nationwide. 199 transgender candidates also participated in the 11th edition of the teacher eligibility test. This year also sees more female candidates registering for the exam; 58% of around 17 lakh. 33,107 differently abled candidates eyed for the exam this year.

CTET 2018 Over; Check Exam Analysis, Answer Key Details Here

‘For smooth and fair conduct of exam CBSE had set up 2144 examination centres for paper 1 and 1892 examination centres for paper 2 across the country and deployed 100 city coordinators, 2296 centre superintendents, 3208 observers and 730 officers/ officials,' said Anurag Tripathi, Secretary CBSE & Director CTET.

This year onwards, the score cards and CTET certificate will be given to the candidates in a digital format. CBSE will create DigiLocker accounts of the candidates and digitally signed certificates will be legally valid as per the IT Act. Candidates will be able to download their mark sheet and certificate using the login credentials that will be sent by the Board. It will also contain an encrypted QR code.

This will minimize the use of physical mark sheets and it will be easy to validate the authenticity of documents,' said Mr. Tripathi while hinting at a reduction in administrative overheads. ‘Saving of huge sum of rupees and precious resources such as paper, trees, water and most importantly large scale carbon emissions (sic). This has been CBSE's commitment towards environment protection through state-of-art IT initiatives in exam related activities,' he also added.

Click here for more Jobs News

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.