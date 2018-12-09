CTET 2018 Over; Check Exam Analysis, Answer Key Details Here

CBSE Conducts CTET 2018, Answer Key Expected Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi conducted the 11th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET on Sunday at 2,144 centres throughout the country for around 17 lakh candidates. The CTET, which was held after an interval of 2 years, was held in 92 cities. The next stage in CTET exam process this year is the release of answer key, which is expected anytime soon. The answer keys will be released on the website, www.ctetnic.in. According to reports and initial responses from the candidates, the difficulty level of the exam was moderate.

According to Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the organiser of the exam, the candidates will be allowed to download the answer keys in a given stipulated time.

"Thereafter the Candidates can also seek a photocopy of their OMR Sheet of CTET by paying fee of Rs.500/- per OMR, by way of Demand Draft in favour of Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education drawn on any Nationalized Bank and payable at Delhi," said the official notification.

CTET 2018: Exam Analysis

The exam was organised in two sessions - paper 1 and paper 2 - as an eligibility test for appointment as teachers in schools across the country. The paper 2 commenced at 9.30 am and concluded on 12.00 noon while the paper 1 started at 2.00 pm and ended at 4.30 pm.

All questions in CTET was Multiple Choice Questions or MCQs, with four alternatives out of which one answer correct. Each questions carried one mark and there will be no negative marking.

Paper I was held for those who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V, while paper II was be for those who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

The candidates who intend to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) were allowed to appear in both the papers.

The CBSE had released the admit cards on the official website showing the particulars along with the photograph and signature on November 22, 2018.

The results, as per a schedule released earlier by the Board, will be released on or before January 20, 2019 ('within six weeks from the date of conduct of the examination,' said the schedule).

