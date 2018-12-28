CTET Answer Key Released @ Ctet.nic.in: Download From This Direct Link

CBSE has released provisional answer key for CTET 2018

CTET answer key 2018: Answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been released. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET answer key online on ctet.nic.in. The exam was conducted on December 9, 2018 in offline mode. Along with the CTET answer key, the board has also released the individual OMR-sheets for the candidates who appeared for the exam. Candidates will also be allowed to submit their challenge, if any, on the answer key and the OMR answer sheet. Close to 16 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, this year.

CTET 2018 Answer Key: Direct Link

Click on the link given here to download the CTET answer key from the official website:

CTET Answer Key

CTET 2018 Answer Key: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download CTET 2018 answer key:

Step one: Go to official CTET 2018 website.

Step two: Click on the answer key link provided on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required information.

Step four: Submit and download your answer key.

After downloading the answer key and OMR sheet, candidtaes should go through them carefully and submit their challenge through the link provided on the official website. Candidates will be required to submit a fee of Rs. 1000 for every question which will be refunded if the candidate's challenge is accepted by the board.

As of now, the link to download answer key was inaccessible which may be due to the website server. candidates are advised to wait for some time and then try again.

