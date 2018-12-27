CTET Answer Key 2018 To Be Available Soon, Check Date Details Here

The CTET answer key will be released online at ctet.nic.in on December 28

The candidates who appeared in CTET 2018 on December 9, 2018 may download the scanned images of OMR answer sheets and the CTET answer key from the official website, ctet.nic.in, from December 28, 2018. The CTET answer key and the OMS sheets will be available till December 30, 2018. According to a statement from the CBSE, there is a provision for the candidates to challenge the CTET answer key through a link, which will be available on the official website from December 28, 2018 to December 30, 2018 (till 5.00 PM).

A fee of Rs.1000/- per question will be required to be submitted through credit or debit card for challenging the CTET answer key. The fee once paid is non-refundable, said Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

If the challenge is accepted by the Board i.e. if any mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded, CBSE said in a notification regarding CTET answer key.

The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit or debit card account number.

"The candidates are advised to pay from their own credit or debit card. CBSE's decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained," said the CTET answer key notification.

The CBSE conducted the 11th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET on December 9 at 2,144 centres throughout the country for around 17 lakh candidates.

The CTET, which was organised after an interval of 2 years, was held in 92 cities.

