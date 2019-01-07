IB Security Assistant Tier 1 Exam On February 17, Admit Card Released

MHA IB Security Assistant Admit Card Download Now

The tier 1 exam for Security Assistant recruitment in Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs will be held on February 17. The admit cards have been released today. Candidates can download it from the official website of the MHA. The tier 1 written exam will be of 2 hours duration and will consist of multiple choice questions carrying 1 mark each. The question paper will assess the general awareness, quantitative aptitude, logical/ analytical ability of the candidate. It will also have an English language paper comprising 20 questions.

Download IB Security Assistant Tier 1 Exam Admit Card

The exam will carry a total of 100 marks and one-fourth mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates have to score minimum 35 marks (34 for OBC, 33 for SC, ST categories) to qualify the tier 1 exam.

On the basis of their performance in tier 1 exam, candidates will be shortlisted for tier 2 exam and interview round at 10 times the number of vacancies. The tier 2 exam will be descriptive type and will be of qualifying nature. Candidates should score minimum 20 marks to qualify the exam.

"The candidates would be required to adhere to the instructions contained in admit card/ call letter of tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 exam relating to entry/ exit, conduct inside the venue, frisking, etc failing which their candidature would be cancelled," reads the job notice.

Click here for more Jobs News