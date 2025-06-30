Manipur Civil Groups Hold Talks With Centre In Delhi. What They Said: 10 Points

A 19-member delegation of three top civil society organisations in Manipur met with Union Home Ministry officials in Delhi today and discussed a phased and time-bound roadmap for peace in the border state where ethnic clashes broke out in May 2023.

Here's a 10-point update on the talks with the MHA In a joint statement after the meeting, the delegation said they conveyed their non-compromising stance on any initiative that could undermine the territorial integrity of Manipur. "This principle remains sacrosanct to every Manipuri," the joint statement said. The 19-member delegation comprised representatives from the civil society groups COCOMI, AMUCO, and FOCS, while the Home Ministry team included Adviser on Northeast Affairs AK Mishra, Intelligence Bureau Joint Director Rajesh Kamble, and other senior officers. "The delegation pressed for the urgent need to ensure free movement for all, emphasizing that it is not only a fundamental right and a constitutional obligation of the government, but also the first essential step toward restoring peace in the state," they said in the statement. The delegation asked the Centre to work out a phased and time-bound plan to resettle internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes, where they had been living before the outbreak of violence in May 2023. They reiterated their demand against extending the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement without a "prior comprehensive and amicable understanding among all stakeholders within the state." The SoO agreement was signed between Kuki insurgent groups and the Centre and the state. It broadly says the insurgents should stay at designated camps and keep their weapons in locked storage. They asked the Centre to begin the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise or a similar mechanism in Manipur to address the issue of illegal immigration. Manipur is along India's border with Myanmar, large parts of which are unfenced. The delegation asked the Home Ministry to hold future meetings in Manipur's capital Imphal with all stakeholders including civil society organisations. "The delegation conveyed its willingness to participate in future meetings with all stakeholders, provided such initiatives serve the larger interest of restoring lasting peace and normalcy in the state," they said in the statement. On the incident of the word 'Manipur' covered on the windshield of state transport buses, the delegation said they reminded the Centre of looking into the long-pending enquiry report. They also drew the attention of the Home Ministry to attacks on farmers while working in their fields. "The MHA officials assured the delegation that the matters raised are being seriously considered and will be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for necessary action and approvals. Outcomes and follow-up developments are expected in the coming days," the delegation said in the statement. The Kuki tribes and the Meitei community have been fighting since May 2023 over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation. There are many villages of the Kuki tribes in the hills surrounding the Meitei-dominated valley. Over 260 have died and nearly 50,000 have been internally displaced.

