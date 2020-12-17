Tamil Nadu Civil Services Exam On January 3

TNPSC group 1 services exam will be held on January 3

The Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Group 1) exam will be held on January 3, 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 5, 2020 but was postponed later. Admit cards of the exam can be expected soon. The exam was notified in January 2020 and application submission process had concluded in February 21, 2020.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conduct the exam.

Candidates who qualify this exam will appear for the main exam. the date of the main exam will be announced later, the Commission has said.

A total of 69 vacancies will be filled through these exams in Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Service, Tamil Nadu Co-operative Service, Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Service and Tamil Nadu Civil Service.

The preliminary exam will comprise questions from general studies, aptitude and mental ability test. The exam would carry a total of 300 marks. Candidates who qualify the exam would be eligible to take the main exam and interview. The main exam would be of 750 marks and the interview would carry a total of 100 marks.

The questions on General Studies will be set in both Tamil and English.

