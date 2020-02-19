Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Group 1) Exam Registration Ends Today

Applicants should have knowledge of Tamil language.

Online registration for Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services-I Examination (Group I Services) will end today. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms available on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) at tnpsc.gov.in. Graduates and postgraduates are eligible to apply for the exam. The minimum age limit to be eligible for the exam is 21 years. Applicants should have knowledge of Tamil language.

Selection to group 1 post will be through three successive exams: preliminary written exam, main written exam and interview. "The Preliminary Examination is meant to serve as a screening test only. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the applicants who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Written Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit," reads the exam notice released by the Commission.

The preliminary exam, which will be held in April, will comprise questions from general studies, aptitude and mental ability test. The exam would carry a total of 300 marks. Candidates who qualify the exam would be eligible to take the main exam and interview. The main exam would be of 750 marks and the interview would carry a total of 100 marks.

The questions on General Studies will be set in both Tamil and English.

A total of 69 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment in Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Assistant Director of Rural Development and District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services).

