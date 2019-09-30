TNFUSRC Forest Watcher Hall Ticket Soon. Details Here

TNFUSRC Forest Watcher hall ticket will be released at forests.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee or TNFUSRC, the official recruitment agency of Tamil Nadu Forest department, will release the Forest Watcher hall ticket tomorrow (i.e. on October 1, Tuesday). The TNFUSRC had notified earlier that download of admit card for the post of Forest Watcher will be available from September 30 onwards. “Due to administrative reasons”, the TNFUSRC said in a statement that the download of admit card is deferred and will now be available from October 1, 2019 after 05.30 PM onwards upto October 6, 2019.

For selection to the post of Forest Watcher, the TNFUSRC will conduct a computer based test on October 5 and October 6.

A total of 564 vacancies will be filled up through this recruitment by the TNFUSRC.

The exam was initially scheduled to be held in June.

After rescheduling the exam twice, the TNFUSRC has announced the new dates for the exam recently.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the TNFUSRC hall ticket from the official website (https://www.forests.tn.gov.in) as and when it is released.

The exam would assess the general knowledge of the candidates and will be of 3 hours. The exam would carry a total of 150 marks and candidates have to secure minimum of 40% marks to qualify. The pass mark is 30% for candidates belonging to reserved categories. The question paper will be set both in English and Tamil.

"Based on the online examination, the eligible (successful) candidates will be called for appearing in certificate verification, physical standards verification and endurance Test in 1:3 ratio for final selection," reads the job notice.

The exam will be held in all districts of Tamil Nadu.

