TNFUSRC Admit Card Expected Soon @ Forests.tn.gov.in, Check Details Here

TNFUSRC admit card for the recruitment examination for the 1,178 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Forest Department will be released soon. Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has said its notification on the 300 Forester posts and 878 Forest Guard posts that the TNFUSRC admit card will be released from November 19, 2018 onwards. The TNFUSRC admit cards will be released on the official website of the Committee, forests.tn.gov.in.

Online registration for these posts was conducted till November 5. While graduates in science or engineering are eligible to appear for Forester post, candidates with 10+2 qualification in Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Zoology or Botany) are eligible to apply for Forest Guard post.

"The Admit Cards for eligible candidates will be made available in the Tamil Nadu Forest Department‟s Website: www.forests.tn.gov.in for downloading by candidates. No Admit Cards will be sent by Post. So, the candidates are requested to regularly visit the above website well before the Scheduled date of Examination(s)," said the Forest Guard and Forest Guard with Driving Licence notification.

Candidates will be selected through written test, endurance test, physical standards verification and personal interview.

For Forester post, written exam will comprise of questions from General knowledge, aptitude, mental ability, data analysis, basic English, basic Tamil language and a second paper of General Science questions. For the Forest Guard post, there will be a single paper of General Knowledge which will carry a total of 150 marks.

Candidates have to score minimum 40% to qualify the exam (30% for candidates belonging to BCs, BCMs, MBCs/DCs, SCs, SC(A)s and STs).

'Examinations will be held in all 32 districts of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) reserves the right to modify the number of Examination Centres and to re-allot the candidates,' reads the job notice.

