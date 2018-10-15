1178 Vacancies In Tamil Nadu Forest Department For Graduates, 10+2 Pass

TNFUSRC Recruitment 2018 For 1178 Forester, Forest Guard Posts

Online applications are invited for 1178 vacancies in Tamil Nadu Forest Department. Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has invited applications against 300 Forester posts and 878 Forest Guard posts. Online registration has begun today and candidates can apply till November 5. While graduates in science or engineering are eligible to appear for Forester post, candidates with 10+2 qualification in Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Zoology or Botany) are eligible to apply for Forest Guard post. Applicants shall have to pay Rs 250 as application fees (Rs 150 for Forest Guard post).

For the forester post candidates need to have bachelor's degree in any of these: Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Applications / Computer Science, Engineering (All Engineering subjects including Agricultural Engineering) , Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Marine Biology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science, Wildlife Biology and Zoology.

Candidates will be selected through written test, endurance test, physical standards verification and personal interview.

For Forester post, written exam will comprise of questions from General knowledge, aptitude, mental ability, data analysis, basic English, basic Tamil language and a second paper of General Science questions. For the Forest Guard post, there will be a single paper of General Knowledge which will carry a total of 150 marks.

Candidates have to score minimum 40% to qualify the exam (30% for candidates belonging to BCs, BCMs, MBCs/DCs, SCs, SC(A)s and STs).

'Examinations will be held in all 32 districts of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) reserves the right to modify the number of Examination Centres and to re-allot the candidates,' reads the job notice.

