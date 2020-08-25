SSC Revises Result Of Exam Held For Sub Inspector (Fire) Post

SSC SI exam result can be checked at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the result of the examination held for selection of Sub Inspectors (Fire). As per the revised result, a total of 970 candidates have qualified the written exam and will be called for the next level of scrutiny.

Check Result

The SSC had to revise the result after it found that 46 female candidates have applied for the post for which only male candidates are eligible to apply. "The candidature other than male candidates, shall not be considered for this post and their candidature may be treated as cancelled," SSC has notified.

"The post, namely Sub-Inspector (Fire) in the CISF, Ministry of Home Affairs advertised vide Post Category No. NR15419 under Advt. No. Phase-VII/2019/Selection Posts, is reserved for male candidates. However, it has come to the Notice that many female candidates had applied for the said post and 46 female candidates have been shortlisted for next Stage of Scrutiny out of total 970 candidates. Hence, the result of the said post has been revised and is available on the website of the Commission," SSC has said.

Meanwhile, SSC will conduct recruitment exams from October. The CHSL 2019 exam for remaining candidates who could appear for the exam due to COVID-19 pandemic will begin on October 12.

