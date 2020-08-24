Staff Selection Commission (SSC) To Hold 8 Exams In October-November

SSC exams: The dates of these exams were announced by SSC in July.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct eight recruitment exams in October- November. The list of exams include combined higher secondary level exam, junior engineer selection exam, combined graduate level exam and others. SSC will begin holding exams from October 12. The exams will be held on week days as well and they have been scheduled in such a way that there is less gap between two consecutive exams. From October 12 to November 18 it will complete exams for the recruitment which were notified last year.

The dates of these exams were announced by SSC in July. So far, the Commission has not made any changes in the schedule.

In October, SSC will conduct exams for the remaining candidates who could not appear for the CHSL exam due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19. The exam will be held from October 12 to October 26.

The exam for Junior Engineer selection will begin the next day on October 27 and will be held till October 30.

The Combined Graduate Level or CGL tier 2 exam will be held from November 2 to November 5.

The exam for Stenographer recruitment will be held from November 16 to November 18.

These are the exams which were notified in 2019.

The first exam of 2020 will be held from November 6-10 for various selection posts.

In November, SSC will conduct exams for Junior Hindi Translator, Hindi Pradhyapak, Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs recruitment. These are current year's recruitment.

For the first time, SSC will conduct exam for Constable recruitment in Delhi Police. The exam will be held from November 27 to December 14.

