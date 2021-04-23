SSC Postpones Recruitment Exam Scheduled On May 8

SSC has also postponed the CHSL exam which was scheduled to be held till April 27.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination-2019 exam scheduled on May 8. Before this, the Commission had postponed the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. The exam was scheduled to be held till April 27. This was the first tier exam of CHSL in which approximately 25-30 lakh candidates register.

"Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination-2019 scheduled on 08-05-2021. Fresh date for the said examination will be intimated in due course. Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission regularly for the updates," the SSC has said.

This is the 2019 edition of the exam.

This week the Commission has declared the final result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018. A total of 1,433 candidates, including 161 female candidates, have been selected for appointment as Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) and Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

