COVID-19: SSC CHSL Exam Postponed

SSC CHSL exam has been postponed from April 20.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. "Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 with effect from 20-04-2021. Fresh dates for the balance candidates of the said examination will be intimated in due course," the SSC has said on the CHSL exam.

The SSC CHSL exam had begun on April 12. It was scheduled to be held till April 27. Exams have been postponed from today.

For candidates who have opted for examination centres in West Bengal the exam has been scheduled on May 21 and 22.

SSC conducts the CHSL exam every year to fill vacancies in Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts in various ministries, departments and organisations.

The Stenographers Grade 'C' & 'D' Examinations, 2020 which was scheduled to begin on March 29 has been postponed. The Commission has not fixed any schedule for the exam.

The SSC has scheduled the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) from May 29 to June 7.

Meanwhile, the UPSC has also postponed the civil services exam, the Indian Economic Service exam, the Indian Statistical Service exam, EPFO exam and other direct recruitment tests. New dates will be announced later, the UPSC has said.

