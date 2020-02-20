Staff Selection Commission To Announce JHT 2018 Result Today

SSC JHT 2018 result will be announced today on the official website

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the final result for JHT Exam 2018. The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2018 was notified in November 2018. The selection process comprises of two papers, where one paper is objective in nature and another is descriptive.

Staff Selection Commission had initially announced 115 vacancies for JHT 2018 recruitment, but the number of vacancies was reduced to 104 after the 11 vacancies which were advertised for Pradhyapak post earlier for 2018 were removed.

SSC, in November, had released a notice stating that due to cadre review of the post of Hindi Pradhyapak available with Central Hindi Training Institute, Department of Official Language, the post of upgraded. The post has been upgraded to the post of Assistant Director (language).

SSC had held paper I exam for JHT in January 2019 and paper II for shortlisted candidates in May 2019. 715 candidates qualified in the second paper and were called for document verification process.

The document verification process was held in September last year. The final selection list for JHT recruitment will be released on the Commission's official website. Registration number of candidates who are shortlisted for empanelment will be included in the result pdf.

Meanwhile, SSC recently released the paper I result for JHT 2019 exam.

Click here for more Jobs News