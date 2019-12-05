SSC Announces Revised Vacancy Number For JHT 2018 Exam

SSC JHT 2018: Number of vacancies have been reduced

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released revised tentative vacancies for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator to be filled through JHT exam 2018. The revised number of vacancies is lesser than the number of vacancies advertised by the Commission in September 2019.

The reduction in the number of vacancies is due to the removal of vacancies for Hindi Pradhyapak.

SSC, in November, had released a notice stating that due to cadre review of the post of Hindi Pradhyapak available with Central Hindi Training Institute, Department of Official Language, the post of upgraded. The post has been upgraded to the post of Assistant Director (language).

As a result of the cadre review, the post no longer falls in the purview of Staff Selection Commission, and hence no recruitment will be done for the said post through SSC JHT Exam 2019.

While, no vacancies will be advertised for this post in 2019, the 11 vacancies which were advertised for Pradhyapak post earlier for 2018 recruitment have been removed from the revised vacancy list. Consequently, the total of the vacancies which were to be filled through SSC JHT 2018 exam has reduced from 115 to 104.

Rest all conditions of the recruitment remain the same. The Commission should release the final merit list for SSC JHT 2018 exam soon.

