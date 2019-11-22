SSC Cancels Recruitment On Hindi Pradhyapak Post

SSC has cancelled recruitment on the post of Hindi Pradhyapak

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released a notice updating the posts for which recruitment is done through the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination (JHT Exam).

SSC has notified that the post of Hindi Pradhyapak available with Central Hindi Training Institute, Department of Official Language was upgraded recently due to cadre review. The post has been upgraded to the post of Assistant Director (language).

As a result of the cadre review, the post no longer falls in the purview of Staff Selection Commission, and hence no recruitment will be done for the said post through SSC JHT Exam 2019.

"Central Hindi Training Institute, Department of Official Language has reported that due to cadre review, the post of Hindi Pradhyapak has been upgraded to the post of Assistant Director (Language), Level-11 (PB-3, Pay Matrix - 15600 39100/-, Grade Pay 5400/- pre-revised). Therefore, recruitment to the post is now out of the purview of the Staff Selection Commission. Hence, Post Code - F at Para-1 of the Notice of the said examination stands deleted," reads the SSC notice.

Rest all conditions of the recruitment remain the same.

SSC had announced JHT exam 2019 in August this year. Application process for SSC JHT exam concluded in September. The Commission has already released application status for candidates and will be releasing the admit card for the computer-based test (CBT) shortly.

SSC will conduct the computer-based examination for Paper I tentatively on November 26, 2019. Based on performance in Paper I, candidates will be shortlisted for Paper II. Based on the performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification process. Both paper I and Paper II will be of 2 hours duration. The marks scored by candidates in Paper I will be normalized.

