SSC To Announce Paper I Result For SI, ASI Recruitment Exam 2019 Today

SSC Result: Commission will announce Paper I result for SI, ASI Recruitment Exam 2019

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the result for Paper I of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2019 today. As per the tentative result calendar released by SSC, the result shall be released today. The Commission has only released the date and not the time when the result will be announced.

SSC conducted the CPO exam from December 9 to December 13 and December 30, 2019. The exam was held in computer-based mode.

The answer key for Paper I was released on January 3. The Commission reviews the objections received on the tentative answer key and then prepare the final answer key. Result for Paper I will be based on the final answer key.

For exams which are held in multiple shifts, the Commission normalizes the marks of candidates who appear in the exam.

Candidates who qualify in Paper I will appear for Paper II which will be a descriptive paper. According to the SSC exam calendar 2020, the SI in Delhi Police and CAPF exam for Paper II will be held on June 21, 2020.

In December 2019, the Commission announced that through the CPO 2019 exam, 2,745 SI vacancies will be filled in Delhi Police, and CAPF.

As per the Commission's notice, 132 vacancies are available for Male SI in Delhi Police, and 79 vacancies are available for Female SI in Delhi Police.

There are 2,534 vacancies for SI with CISF. Among these, 1,072 vacancies are with CRPF, 611 vacancies are with BSF, 61 vacancies are with ITBP, 692 vacancies are with CISF, and 98 vacancies are with SSB.

