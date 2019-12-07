SSC Announces Number Of Vacancies For SI Recruitment 2019

SSC CPO 2019: SSC has announced the number of SI vacancies for 2019 recruitment

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the number of tentative vacancies for Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment for the year 2019. SSC conducts recruitment process for SI in Delhi Police and CAPF. The Commission has announced total 2,745 vacancies.

As per the Commission's latest notice, 132 vacancies are available for Male SI in Delhi Police, and 79 vacancies are available for Female SI in Delhi Police.

There are 2,534 vacancies for SI with CISF. Among these, 1,072 vacancies are with CRPF, 611 vacancies are with BSF, 61 vacancies are with ITBP, 692 vacancies are with CISF, and 98 vacancies are with SSB.

Candidates are shortlisted for recruitment after qualifying in a written exam, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper 2 and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

The commission, earlier, also held the recruitment process for the post of ASI with CISF. However, the provision for direct recruitment of candidates on the post of ASI with CISF was discontinued, hence this year no vacancies have been released for ASI post.

SSC had recently also released the tentative vacancy positions available to be filled through the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018. 1,578 SI vacancies will be filled through the 2018 exam and selection process.

