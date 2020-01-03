SSC Releases Paper I Answer Key For SI, ASI Recruitment Exam 2019

SSC has released paper I answer key for SI, ASI recruitment exam 2019

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for Paper I of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination 2019 or SSC CPO exam 2019. The tentative answer key for the CPO exam is available on the Commission's official website.

Along with the answer key, SSC has also released response sheet of candidates. Candidates who appeared for the exam are also allowed to submit objections, if any, on the provisional answer key.

The last date to submit objection on SSC CPO 2019 Paper I answer key is January 6, 2020 till 5 pm. The objections could be submitted online only. Candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 for each objection they submit. Candidates are advised to take a print out of their response sheet since the same will not be available after January 6.

Candidates will need their user id/ roll number and password to login and download the answer key.

SSC CPO Exam 2019 Answer Key: Download Here

SSC conducted the CPO exam from December 9 to December 13 and December 30, 2019. The exam was held in computer-based mode.

The Commission, earlier in December 2019, announced total 2,745 vacancies. As per the Commission's notice, 132 vacancies are available for Male SI in Delhi Police, and 79 vacancies are available for Female SI in Delhi Police.

There are 2,534 vacancies for SI with CISF. Among these, 1,072 vacancies are with CRPF, 611 vacancies are with BSF, 61 vacancies are with ITBP, 692 vacancies are with CISF, and 98 vacancies are with SSB.

