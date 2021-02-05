SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Exam In July; Registration Begins Today

SSC MTS 2021 registration begins today

The SSC MTS 2021 exam will be held from July 1 to July 20, as per the exam calendar. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin the registration process for the Multi-tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam today. Application forms along with other details of the exam will be available on the official website, ssc.nic.in, the Commission had notified on February 2.

The notice was earlier scheduled to be released on February 2. So far, the SSC has not notified any changes in the MTS exam date.

Class 10 pass candidates are eligible for this recruitment.

SSC will select candidates through a computer-based test and a descriptive paper.

The descriptive paper is of qualifying nature and is held to test the elementary language skills of the candidate in view of categorization of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements.

In another related development, the government's newly launched national recruitment agency (NRA) is likely to conduct exams for SSC from September. The agency would conduct exams at three levels-- matriculation, intermediate and graduation-- for the first level exam or the tier 1 exam of all the recruitments done by the SSC.

Apart from MTS, the SSC also conducts the combined graduate level (CGL) exam and combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam among other exams.

