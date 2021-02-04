SSC To Release Multi-Tasking Staff Recruitment Notice Tomorrow: Important Points

New Delhi:
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notice of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment tomorrow. The exam is held for selection of multi-tasking staff (non-technical) in various ministries and organisations. The minimum educational qualification required for this test is Class 10 pass. SSC MTS is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post.
SSC MTS exam details will be available at ssc.nic.in.
SSC MTS Exam: Important Points For Candidates (based on last exam's notification)
- As per the last notification released in 2019, the age limit of the candidates should be between 18-25 years of age. Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for different categories will be given in the notification.
- Selection to MTS post is done through a computer-based test and a descriptive paper. The computer-based test is scheduled to be held in July.
- The computer-based test comprises questions from general English, general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude and general awareness.
- In the descriptive paper candidates have to attempt Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.
- The descriptive paper is of qualifying nature and is held to test the elementary language skills of the candidate in view of categorization of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements.
- Vacancies of MTS is usually notified by the SSC later.
- Candidates who have not yet acquired but will acquire the educational qualification are also eligible to appear for the exam.
- For the exam, candidates have to give three options for centres within the same region, in order of priority.
- In the computer-based test there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
- After the exam, the SSC will release the answer keys. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer keys.
Click here for more Jobs News