SSC To Release Multi-Tasking Staff Recruitment Notice Tomorrow: Important Points

SSC MTS exam details will be released tomorrow. The exam is scheduled to be held in July.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notice of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment tomorrow. The exam is held for selection of multi-tasking staff (non-technical) in various ministries and organisations. The minimum educational qualification required for this test is Class 10 pass. SSC MTS is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post.

SSC MTS exam details will be available at ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS Exam: Important Points For Candidates (based on last exam's notification)

As per the last notification released in 2019, the age limit of the candidates should be between 18-25 years of age. Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for different categories will be given in the notification.

Selection to MTS post is done through a computer-based test and a descriptive paper. The computer-based test is scheduled to be held in July.

The computer-based test comprises questions from general English, general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude and general awareness.

In the descriptive paper candidates have to attempt Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.

The descriptive paper is of qualifying nature and is held to test the elementary language skills of the candidate in view of categorization of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements.

Vacancies of MTS is usually notified by the SSC later.

Candidates who have not yet acquired but will acquire the educational qualification are also eligible to appear for the exam.

For the exam, candidates have to give three options for centres within the same region, in order of priority.

In the computer-based test there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

After the exam, the SSC will release the answer keys. Candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer keys.

