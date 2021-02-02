SSC To Release Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Exam Details On February 5

SSC MTS 2020 notification will be released on February 5.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the details of the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) exam on February 5. The SSC MTS exam details were earlier scheduled to be released today. MTS is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post. Class 10 pass candidates are eligible for the exam. The SSC MTS notification will be available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the SSC MTS 2019 notification, the application fee for the exam is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Other candidates can pay the fee online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

As per the last notification, the age limit of the candidates should be between 18-25 years of age. Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories will be given in the notification.

SSC selects candidates for the MTS post on the basis of a computer based test and a descriptive paper. The computer based test would have questions from general English, general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude and general awareness. In the descriptive paper candidates have to attempt Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. The descriptive paper will be of qualifying nature and is intended to test elementary language skills in view of categorization of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements.

In 2019, the exam was held in August and 19.18 lakh candidates appeared for it.

