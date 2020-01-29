SSC JHT Results For Paper 1 Released. Check Here

SSC result 2019: SSC JHT results have been released on the official portal at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the paper 1 results of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak (JHT) examination held on September 26, 2019. According to the SSC, a total number of 12,359 candidates appeared in this examination. The SSC JHT results have been released on the official portal at ssc.nic.in.

After applying the cut off fixed by the Commission in Paper 1, 1,977 candidates have qualified in the SSC Hindi Translator examination for appearing in Paper 2. Descriptive Paper (or Paper 2) of the recruitment is scheduled to be held on February 16, 2020.

SSC JHT Results For Paper 1

The status of city of examination and SSC admit card of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices before the conduct of the Paper 2 examination.

However, the candidates who are unable to download their admit card may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately.

The responsibility for timely download of the admit cards lies solely with the candidates, according to the SSC results notification.

Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question papers in a standard format will be hosted shortly on the Commission's website, it said.

"Representations received from the candidates about the answer keys have been carefully examined and suitably addressed while preparing the final answer key on the basis of which the final evaluation has been done," it said.

