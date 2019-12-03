SSC Extends Deadline For Objection Submission On JHT Answer Key

SSC JHT 2019: Deadline has been extended to submit objection on answer key

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date for submission of objections on the tentative answer keys for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019. The last date to submit objections on the answer key was December 2 but the date has been extended after several candidates complained of faulty server and their inability to submit objections.

Now, candidates will be able to submit their objections till tomorrow, December 4, 2019.

Candidates who wish to submit objections on the answer key will need to login to the website, using their user id (registration number) and password.

SSC JHT 2019 Answer Key Objection Submission: Direct Link

For every objection submitted, candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 through online mode.

Apart from the answer key, SSC also released the response sheet for candidates who appeared in the SSC JHT exam. Candidates should download their response sheet since the same may not be available after December 4, 2019.

The Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak was held on November 11 at different centres all over the country.

Meanwhile, SSC has notified that the post of Hindi Pradhyapak available with Central Hindi Training Institute, Department of Official Language was upgraded recently due to cadre review. The post has been upgraded to the post of Assistant Director (language).

As a result of the cadre review, the post no longer falls in the purview of Staff Selection Commission, and hence no recruitment will be done for the said post through SSC JHT Exam 2019.

