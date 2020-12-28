SSC Releases Answer Keys Of Exams Held In October-November

SSC answer keys are available at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key of the exams held in October- November for selection to Junior Engineers and other posts. The answer keys are available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC Answer Keys

"The candidates' response sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may login in the link provided below by using their examination roll number and password," the SSC has said.

"Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 27.12.2020 (06:00 PM) to 31.12.2020 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 31.12.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances," the SSC has also said.

The SSC has allowed candidates to raise objections against the answer key till December 31.

The SSC will release the official notification of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam tomorrow.

Click here for more Jobs News