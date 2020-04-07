SSC JE 2020: Smart Tips And Tricks By Expert To Score Big

SSC JE 2020: The recruitment exam was postponed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

SSC JE 2020: Keeping in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed its key recruitment examinations including SSC JE or Junior Engineer till further notice. The SSC JE examination was scheduled to begin from March 30, 2020. Along with the SSC JE, the Commission had also postponed the SSC CHSL tier 1 examination for recruitment year 2019.

"Although, the dates haven't been confirmed, candidates have more time in hand now to analyze the preparation levels," says Akhand Swaroop Pandit, CEO and Co-Founder, Catalyst Group (Online Learning Platform).

SSC JE 2020: Smart tips and tricks by expert to ace the exam

"To crack the first of the three stages in one go, it is necessary for a candidate to be well versed in all three sections of Paper 1; Reasoning Ability, General Awareness, and Engineering Discipline (Mechanical or Electrical or Civil)," says Mr Pandit.

In order to be well versed in all these topics, here are some subject-wise smart last minute tips and tricks suggested by Mr Pandit to ace the exam:

General Intelligence and Reasoning:

Since, this section includes 50 questions carrying 50 marks, both in verbal and non-verbal format, focus on scoring well in this part to start with.

1. Although the questions in this section are relatively easy, they need the candidate to think logically and rationally. Hence, need a lot of practice.

2. For situation-based questions, analyse the question carefully by splitting the statements. This will make it easier to answer.

3. Try to avoid using or assuming any other information for a particular question apart from the given information.

4. Thoroughly go through all the factual information and instructions of the questions before attempting to answer.

5. The choice of answers might tempt you. Make sure you go through all the response choices carefully before zeroing in on one.

6. Some of you might already be doing it but each one of you must continue practicing previous year papers to get an idea about the type of questions and overcome their difficulty level eventually, only to build your confidence.

General Awareness:

Yet another section that carries 50 questions for 50 marks, this one needs the candidate to be mindful of the latest events and happenings in India as well as the neighbouring countries.

1. Since newspaper publications have stopped their operation, go through their online websites to get a hold of all the latest affairs.

2. For the science-related section, read through the prescribed books or school level books.

3. Attempt and solve the SSC General Awareness Quiz section from the previous year's papers know the pattern of questions and analyze your preparation levels.

4. Candidates should also hone their static general knowledge on Indian history, polity, geography and economy to be prepared for the direct factual questions asked in this exam.

General Engineering:

The engineering discipline carries the highest weightage in the paper 1 exam with 100 questions worth 100 marks. Clearly demands the maximum attention and focus from the aspirants.

• Candidates should have their concepts, principles and applications of the topic on their tips to eye a good score.

• Thoroughly revise all the topics that you have been prepared so far. Once the revision is done, you can take the chances of starting a new topic if need be now that you have some extra days in hand.

• Since, most of the questions in this section consume more time for answering, go through all the formulas and practice some shortcuts and tricks. This will help you to save time during the exam.

• Attempt multiple test series and previous year papers to estimate the difficulty level and build your confidence before you appear in the exam.

(With Inputs from Akhand Swaroop Pandit, CEO and Co-Founder, Catalyst Group)

