SSC Junior Engineer Answer Key 2024 Released, Check Details

The deadline for submitting the challenges against the answer key is June 15.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 (Paper-I). Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the SSC to check the SSC JE provisional answer key and response sheets on the commission's website.

The candidates will be required to enter their login credentials such as registration number and password for downloading the answer key. 

In  case a student wants to challenge any question in the provisional answer key, he/she will have to submit Rs 100 per question. The deadline for submitting the challenges is June 15. 

SSC has  also advised the candidates to take the print out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the specified time limit.  

The exam for the recruitment of Junior Engineer was conducted from June 5 to 7, 2024 at different centres across the country. The exam is conducted to fill nearly 968 Junior Engineer vacancies in the user organisations and departments.

Steps to download SSC JE 2024 answer key

  • Step 1- Visit the official website ssc.gov.in 
  • Step 2- Click on the answer key tab.
  • Step 3- Login to your account using your credentials. 
  • Step 4- Download the answer key and responses.
  • Step 5- Check and download the provisional answer key and responses.

SSC JE, SSC Junior Engineer, Staff Selection Commission
