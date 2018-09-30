SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Registration Ends Today @ Ssc.nic.in, Apply Now

Online application registration for the SSC Constable (GD) will end today.

Online application registration for the SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 will end today. The applicants who are planning to appear for the recruitment exam conducted by Staff Selection Commission or SSC may note that the last date for submission of online applications for this recruitment is September 30, 2018. The online applications will be accepted till 5 PM today. The commission had earlier announced recruitment for 54,953 vacancies for the Constable (General Duty or GD).

The commission has said the registration date will not be extended beyond September 30 for the registration began on August 17. The last date for registration was earlier fixed on September 17, which was later extended to this month's end.

The candidates will be allowed to make the online payment of application fee till October 3, 2018.

"It may be noted that no further extension will be granted beyond 30-09-2018 (5 PM)," the commission notification regarding SSC GD Constable said.

"However", the notification added that, "candidates may note that they can make online payment of Fee up to 03-10-2018 (5 PM) and payment through Challan can also be made at the designated Branches of SBI within the working hours of the Bank up to 03-10-2018 provided the said challan has been generated before the closing date of receipt of online applications i.e. 30-09-2018 (5.00 PM)".

The SSC GD Constable registration is happening on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. Detailed notification and instructions for application may be found on the official website.

