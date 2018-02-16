SSC Final Answer Key 2017 Released For Recruitment Of Sub-Inspector In Delhi Police, CAPF

A notice available on the website says, "In order to ensure greater transparency in the Examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) pm the website of the Commission on 16-2-2018. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with Final Answer Keys. This facility will be available for the candidates up to 5.00 PM of 19-3-2018."
How to download SSC Answer Key?
Step one: Go to official SSC website: www.ssc.nic.in
Step two: Click on the link provided for final answer key on the homepage.
Step three: A pdf will open. Read the notice carefully. At the end of the notice, the link to access answer key and question paper is given. Click on the link.
