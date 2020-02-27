SSC CPO Marks, Final Answer Keys Released

SSC CPO marks and final answer keys have been released at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CPO marks: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the final answer keys and SSC CPO marks for the results declared recently of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF examination (also known as SSC CPO) paper 1, 2019. The SSC CPO results were announced on February 14, 2020. Now, the CPO marks of the candidates have been uploaded on the website of the Commission. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their registration number and registered password and click on result/marks link on the candidate dashboard. The SSC CPO marks and final answer keys have been released at ssc.nic.in.

The facility to access SSC CPO marks will be available from February 27, 2020 to March 28, 2020.

The SSC declared the result of paper-I of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF examination, 2019 on February 14, 2020, to call Candidates for Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the final answer keys along with question papers on the website of the Commission today.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective question papers along with the final answer keys by using the link given on the homepage.

This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. from February 27, 2020 (06:00 PM) to March 28, 2020 (06:00 PM).

The paper 1 exam for SSC CPO recruitment was held on December 9, December 13, and December 30, 2019. A total of 2,63,904 candidates appeared in Paper 1

