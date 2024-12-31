SSC CPO Paper 2 Date Announced, Check Details

SSC CPO 2024 Paper 2 Exam Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the date for Paper 2 of the Central Police Organisation (CPO) 2024 recruitment examination.

The SSC Sub-Inspector (SI) exam for Delhi Police and CAPF is scheduled to be conducted on March 8, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the SSC for the latest updates.

Selection Process

There are four stages in the SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI selection process: Paper 1, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Paper 2, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Paper 1: Worth 200 marks and includes sections on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

Paper 2: Also worth 200 marks, focusing on English Language and Comprehension.

Both papers will consist of objective multiple-choice questions. In Paper 1, Parts I, II, and III will have questions available in both Hindi and English. For every wrong answer in Paper 1 and Paper 2, 0.25 marks will be deducted as negative marking, so candidates should answer carefully.

The marks scored in the Computer-Based Examination will be normalised using the formula provided by the Commission, and these normalised scores will be used to determine the final merit and cut-off marks. After the examination, tentative answer keys will be uploaded on the Commission's website.

Pay Scale

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: The position has a pay scale of Level-6 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400) and is classified as Group 'B' (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.



Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police (Male/Female): The position has a pay scale of Level-6 (Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400) and is classified as Group 'C' by Delhi Police.

