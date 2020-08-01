SSC Announces 5,846 Constable Vacancies For Delhi Police

SSC has announced over 5,500 constable vacancies for Delhi Police

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notice for recruitment of Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police. The recruitment examination will be held for both men and women candidates. The commission has advertised 5,846 vacancies. The online application begins on August 1 and will conclude on September 7, 2020.

There are 3,433 vacancies for male constable, 226 vacancies for male constable (ESM Others), 243 vacancies for male constable (ESM Commando), and 1,944 vacancies for female constable.

Candidates must have passed 10+2 examination from a recognized board. Male candidates must also have a valid driving license for LMV (Motor cycle or car) as on the date of Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT).

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 25 years as on July 1, 2020.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notice carefully for eligibility norms and relaxation criteria.

SSC Constable Recruitment 2020: Official Notification

Eligible candidates can apply online through the SSC website, 'ssc.nic.in'. The application fee is Rs. 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying application fee.

Application fee can be paid by the candidates up to September 9. For candidates who wish to make cash payment through challan of SBI, the last date to generate challan is September 11 and last date to pay application fee is September 14, 2020.

The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination. The computer based exam will be held from November 27 to December 14, 2020.

The computer based examination will have 100 questions carrying 100 marks. There will be 50 questions from general Knowledge and Current Affairs, 25 questions from reasoning, 15 questions from Numerical Ability, and 10 questions covering Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc.

Click here for more Jobs News