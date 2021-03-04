SSC To Notify Constable Recruitment Details On March 25

SSC is likely to release the details of the Constable GD recruitment on March 25.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the details of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2020 on March 25. Through this the SSC will select candidates as Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. The minimum educational qualification required for these posts is Class 10 pass.

The application forms for the SSC Constable GD 2020 exam will be available from March 25 till May 10.

The recruitment process will consist of computer-based examination, physical efficiency test, physical standard test and medical examination.

The computer-based test is expected to be held from August 2 to August 25. The Commission will release mock test for the computer-based test.

Candidates who qualify in the computer based test will be eligible to appear for the other selection tests. The physical efficiency test will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

"Vacancies of Constable (GD) in NIA and SSF will be filled on All India basis whereas vacancies in all other CAPFs will be filled as per the vacancies available in various States/ UTs. In addition, vacancies are earmarked for the Border Guarding Districts and Militancy/ Naxal affected Districts which are reserved for the candidates of these districts only," the SSC had said in the previous recruitment notification of Constable GD.

