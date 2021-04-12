SSC To Notify Constable Recruitment Details In May First Week

SSC will release the Constable (GD) notification in the first week of May.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has said that the notification of the Constable (GD) recruitment will be released in the first week of May. The SSC GD notification was earlier scheduled to be released on March 25. The SSC Constable (GD) exam is held every year for the selection of Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles.

"Aspiring candidates for Constable (GD) in CAPFS, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021, are hereby informed that Notice of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination,2O2l, which was scheduled to be published on 25.03.2021, will now be published in the first week of May, 2021," the SSC has said in the notification which is available on its official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates are selected through a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, and medical examination.

As per the previous schedule, when the notification and registration process was supposed to be released in March, the exam was scheduled in August. In the recent notification, the SSC has not said anything about the exam dates.

As per the old schedule, the computer-based test will be held from August 2 to 25.

Meanwhile, the SSC has started the exam for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) posts today. The SSC CHSL exam will be held till April 26.

