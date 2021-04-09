SSC CHSL Exam From April 12, Download Admit Cards

SSC CHSL exam begins on April 12.

The SSC CHSL admit cards have been released. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam from April 12 to April 27. This is the first stage or the tier 1 exam for SSC CHSL posts which includes Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be shortlisted for the next stage exam.

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCER)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCKKR)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCNER)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCSR)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCNWR)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCNR)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCWR)

Download SSC CHSL Admit Card (SSCMPR)

In view of the assembly election, the Commission has rescheduled the CHSL exam for candidates of West Bengal. For candidates who have opted for examination centres in West Bengal the exam will be held on May 21 and 22.

Selection to SSC CHSL posts is done through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test.

The exam would comprise questions from English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness. The exam will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi.

"Marks scored by candidates in the Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission vide Notice No: 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019 and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks," the SSC has said in the job notice.

