India Post Extends Preference Submission Date For CHSL 2017 Candidates

Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, has extended the post preference submission date for CHSL 2017 pass candidates. Appointment to postal assistant and sorting assistant in the India Post is done through the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)'s Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2017.

After the SSC CHSL 2017 result was declared in December, the qualified candidates were directed to submit their preference/ option for appointment as postal assistant/ sorting assistant. The last date for submission of preference was January 27.

The Department of Posts has notified that the preference submission date has been extended till February 6. "As the preference of the postal Circle is yet to be received from many candidates recommended by SSC for the posts of PA / SA it has been decided by the competent authority to extend the deadline for submission of preference form of the Postal Circles till 6th February, 2020," the notice released by the department reads.

A total of 5,874 candidates had qualified the SSC CHSL 2017 exam. The exam is held annually for selection of candidates for the post of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts as well.

Out of the total number of vacancies, there were six vacancies for postal assistant/ sorting assistant posts.

