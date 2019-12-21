5,874 Qualify SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level exam 2017

SSC CHSL: 5,874 candidates qualify in CHSL 2017 exam

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2017. The Commission has recommended 5,874 candidates against an equal number of vacancies. SSC CHSL is conducted for recruitment of candidates for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), and Postal Assistant (PA) and Sorting Assistant (SA).

The number of vacancies available for the LDC/JSA post was 2,646, for DEO post the number of vacancies was 3,222, and the number of available vacancies for the post of Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant was 6.

SSC CHSL 2017 Final Result: Check Here

SSC CHSL selection process is held in three Tiers. Tier I is conducted in computer-based mode, Tier II is descriptive paper, and Tier III is a skill test.

SSC had released the result for Tier II exam on May 10, 2019 in which 33,966 candidates qualified and were called for the Skill Test and Document Verification process. Out of these 33,966 candidates, 21,103 candidates appeared in the Document Verification.

Candidates who appeared for the Tier III of the exam can check their final selection status from the Commission's official website.

The result for SSC CHSL 2017 exam was delayed because of an interim injunction by the Supreme Court. The court had delayed result for both SSC CGL 2017 and SSC CHSL 2017. The result for SSC CGL 2017 was released last month.

The marks for candidates will be released on the SSC website later.

