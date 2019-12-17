For CHSL 2017, SSC Announces 5874 Vacancies

The Commission conducts CHSL for 10+2 pass candidates, every year.

For the CHSL 2017 recruitment, SSC has released the final vacancy list. A total of 5,874 vacancies have been announced by the SSC to fill through the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. The number of vacancies have been reduced in comparison to the list announced in May, after the Supreme Court vacated the stay order on CHSL 2017 and CGL 2017 results. 5,895 vacancies were announced then. Prior to that, for CHSL 2017, SSC had announced a total of 3259 vacancies.

SSC CHSL 2017 Vacancy List

The Commission conducts CHSL for 10+2 pass candidates, every year. The exam is held every year to select candidates to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator.

A total of 26,51,962 candidates who took the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam in March 2018. A total of 48404 candidates (1.8%) have qualified the exam.

On August 31, 2017, the top court had stayed the declaration of result of the 2017 Staff Selection Commission exams which were marred by allegations of paper leak, saying it seemed that the entire test and system was "tainted".

Click here for more Jobs News