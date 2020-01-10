Staff Selection Commission To Conclude CHSL 2019 Application Today

SSC CHSL 2019 application process will end today @ ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the registration process for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2019 today. The application process will conclude at midnight today. Candidates who complete the registration process today will be allowed to pay application fee till January 12. In case of offline fee payment, candidates must download e-challan for fee payment by January 12 and submit the fee by January 14.

After the application process is over, SSC will release application status and the admit card for Tier I of the selection process. The SSC CHSL Tier I exam is tentatively scheduled from March 16 to March 27, 2020. The admit cards will be released 3 to 7 days before the exam.

The Tier I exam will be computer-based. The exam will be of one hour duration. There will be 100 questions and each question will carry 2 marks. There will be four sections in the question paper - English language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 questions. Candidates will incur a penalty of 0.5 marks for every wrong answer.

The Commission recently released the number of vacancies which will be filled through the CHSL 2019 exam. A total of 4,893 vacancies available with various government departments and ministries will be filled through this recruitment.

SSC holds CHSL exam for recruitment of eligible candidates as Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Data Entry Operator, and Junior Secretariat Assistant.

