SSC CHSL 2018: Over 18,000 To Appear For Document Verification

SSC CHSL 2018 document verification list released.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has asked over 18,000 candidates, who had appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2018 exams, to appear for the verification of their document. The list of the candidates is available on the website of the Commission. "Staff Selection Commission had declared result of Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 on 25.02.2020 and thereafter, an additional result was also declared on 27.08.2020 wherein candidates were shortlisted for Typing Test/Data Entry Speed Test (DEST )," it has said.

Candidates' List

"All qualified candidates are required to appear in the Document Verification. The schedule for conduct of Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit website of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission regularly, for further updates," the Commission has said.

Details of the skill test will be released on the website of the Commission from June 15 to June 30.

Document verification is the final stage of selection for the SSC CHSL 2018 posts. "It is subject to the recommended candidates fulfilling all the eligibility conditions prescribed for the respective posts in the Notice of Examination and also subject to thorough verification of their identity with reference to their photographs, signatures, handwritings, etc., on the application forms, admission certificates, etc.," SSC has said.

