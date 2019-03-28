SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam Registration Ends Next Week

SSC CHSL 2018: Know How To Apply

Online registration for the SSC CHSL 2018 exam will end next week on April 5. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam for selection to Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices, will be held on July 1-26. The second exam, for those who qualify the first one, will be held on September 29. Candidates in the age group of 18-27 years who have cleared class 12 exam are eligible for the SSC CHSL exam.

Apply Online

"Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the SSC website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days," the Commission has said.

Candidates have to pay application fee Rs 100. Fees can be paid online on or before April 7. Offline payments can be done till April 9. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and ESM eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

While this exam is for candidates with class 12 eligibility, another recruitment exam for Multi Task Staff recruitment will be notified next month on April 22 for which class 10 students are eligible to apply.

As of now the Commission has not notified any vacancies. The details will be released later through an official notification.

The official notification for CHSL 2019 will be notified in December.

