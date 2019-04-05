SSC CHSL Registration Closes Today

SSC CHSL 2018 Apply Online At ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online registration option for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam today. Candidates with 10+2 pass qualification, between 18-27 years of age, are eligible to apply for the exam. The said exam is held every year for appointment to Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices.

Apply Online

This is the 2018 edition SSC CHSL exam. The official notification for the CHSL 2019 will be released in December.

As of now the Commission has not notified any vacancies. The details will be released later through an official notification.

SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be held from July 1-26. The tier 2 exam will be held in September.

Candidates have to pay application fee Rs. 100. Though the last date for submission of application is today, the fees can be paid online on or before April 7. Offline payments can be done till April 9. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD and ESM eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.