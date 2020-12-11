SSC Releases Instructions For CGL Skill Test

SSC CGL 2018 skill test will be held on December 18 and 19.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the skill test of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam on December 18 and 19. The exam will comprise data entry speed test, powerpoint presentation or generation of slides and spread sheet. The Commission has released important instructions for candidates who will sit for this exam.

This is the skill test of the SSC CGL which was notified in 2018. The SSC CGL 2019 exam is underway. The SSC CGL 2020 notification will be released on December 21.

On the data entry speed test the SSC has said that candidates will be provided with a master text passage of 2000 key depressions. Candidates have to type words within this given limit. After the limit is reached, it won't allow candidates to type further. "Combination of alphanumeric keys followed by space will be termed as one "word"," the SSC has said. The duration of this exam will be of 15 minutes.

Power Point Presentation/Generation of Slides (MS Power Point) and Spread Sheet (MS Excel)will be administered on MS Office platform (Microsoft Office-2007 and higher versions) and duration of each module will be 15 minutes, the SSC has said. Candidates have to take the printout of the modules and write their roll number, name and put their signature before submitting.

