Supreme Court Reprimands Staff Selection Commission; CGL, CHSL Result Declaration Stayed

SSC CGL, CHSL Result: Supreme Court Orders A Stay On Result Declaration

'Prima facie entire SSC system and examination are tainted,' the Supreme Court said today. With this the apex court has ordered a stay on the SSC CGL and CHSL 2017 exam result, reports news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The Court said it can't permit people benefitting from SSC exam scam to get into service. In February-March, the SSC exam fiasco hit the news headlines, when screenshots of few objective type questions went viral during SSC CGL tier 2 exam held on February 21, 2018. The Commission Chairman Ashim Khurana had denied any foul play, then.

Initial probe began on March 5, and CBI registered a preliminary enquiry on March 8. Later on Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, had said, "there was no leakage of question papers in the CGL examination, 2017."

The CGL, is the biggest competitive job exam in the country conducted by the SSC for graduates for recruitment as Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant/ Superintendent, Inspector of Income Tax, Central Excise Inspector, Preventive Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, etc. The Commission conducts CHSL for 10+2 pass candidates, every year, as well. Apart from these, SSC is also entitled to conduct two exams on behalf of Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Advertisement

Click here for more Jobs News