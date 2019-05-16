SSC CGL Admit Card 2019 For Western Region Released; Direct Link Here

SSC CGL admit card 2019: The hall ticket for Western Region is out now

SSC CGL admit card 2019: Staff Selection Commission or SSC, the central governmental agency which conducts recruitment exams for various offices, has released the SSC CGL admit card for Western Region candidates. According to the Commission the SSC CGL exams will be held from June 4 to June 12 this year. SSC CGL admit card for other regions are expected to be released soon. The admit card for this exams can be downloaded from the link provided on the homepage of SSC, ssc.nic.in, or from the homepages of regional websites of the Commission.

For SSC CGL admit card of Western Region candidates, the link has been provided here under:

SSC CGL admit card for Western Region

The CGL 2018 notification was released on May 5 last year.

SSC CGL admit card 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your SSC CGL admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, click on the region you have registered to

Step 4: On the homepage of your region, click on the SSC CGL admit card link

Step 5: On next page, enter your registration details

Step 6: Submit the details

Step 7: download your SSC CGL admit card from the next page

For entry to posts advertised through CGL exam, SSC selects candidates on the basis of four selection tests. Tier 1 and tier 2 exams are computer based, tier 3 is a descriptive paper and tier 4 will be skill test, document verification and computer proficiency test.

The exam is conducted every year to recruit candidates to Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant/ Superintendent, Inspector of Income Tax, Central Excise Inspector, Preventive Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, etc.

Last week, Supreme Court had vacated the stay order on Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 exam result declaration. The Commission, later declared the CGL-tier 3 result and released the merit list for skill test and document verification.

On August 31 last year, the top court had stayed the declaration of result of the 2017 Staff Selection Commission exams which were marred by allegations of paper leak, saying it seemed that the entire test and system was "tainted".

