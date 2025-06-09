SSC CGL 2025 Notification To Be Released Today, Check Details

SSC CGL 2025 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 today, June 9. As per the SSC Exam Calendar 2025, the online application process will begin today itself, and eligible candidates will be able to register through the official portal - ssc.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 4, 2025.

This year's Tier-I computer-based examination (CBE) is tentatively scheduled to be held from August 13 to August 30, 2025, while Tier-II is expected to take place in December 2025.

The official vacancy list will be published along with the notification, detailing department-wise posts under Group 'B' and Group 'C' in various ministries, government departments, constitutional bodies, and tribunals.

SSC CGL 2025: Who Can Apply?

Graduates from any recognised university are eligible to apply. The application fee is expected to remain the same as in previous years - Rs 100 for general category male candidates, while females and candidates from SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from the fee.

SSC CGL 2025: How to Register

Visit ssc.gov.in

Click on 'New User? Register Now'

Fill in your basic details to generate a registration ID and password

Log in using the generated credentials

Fill the complete application form, upload required documents

Review the form and submit it

Pay the fee, if applicable

Exam Structure and Selection Process

The SSC CGL 2025 selection process comprises two stages of computer-based tests:

Tier-I: Screening stage

Tier-II: Final merit-based selection

Document Verification: Conducted by respective departments post-result

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in Tier-II, and final appointments will depend on merit, preferences, and verification of documents.

Minimum Qualifying Marks

To move forward in the recruitment process, candidates must secure:

30% for unreserved

25% for OBC and EWS

20% for other categories

Once the notification goes live today, aspirants are advised to go through it thoroughly, check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, syllabus, and selection rules, and apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.