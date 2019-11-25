SSC CGL 2019 Registration Ends Today

SSC CGL is held annually. 26 lakh graduates register every year.

Option to register for SSC CGL 2019 would close today at 5 pm. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, for filling up of various group 'B' and group 'C' posts, in March. The second selection level exam will be held in June, only for those candidates who qualify the first exam held in March. Candidates can fill and submit their application online at the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

Selection to SSC CGL posts is through three exams- tier 1 (computer based test), tier 2 (computer based test) and tier 3 (descriptive test). The pass mark for each of the test is 30%; it is 25% for candidates belonging to OBC/ EWS category and 20% for others.

The difficulty level of the exams, for selection to SSC CGL, ranges from matriculation level till graduation level.

SSC CGL is held annually. 26 lakh graduates register every year. Close to 9 lakh candidates take the first level selection exam. The result of SSC CGL 2017 was declared on November 15 this year, while the recruitment through SSC CGL 2018 is underway.

